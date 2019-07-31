Hall revealed in her Women's British Open press conference that her trophy was stolen from the boot of her car

Georgia Hall Has Women’s British Open Trophy Stolen From Car

Georgia Hall returns to defend the Women’s British Open this week at Woburn but she no longer has the trophy she won last year at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Hall revealed in her pre-tournament press conference that the replica she had won last year was stolen from the boot of her car after a break-in a couple of months ago.

“It actually got stolen from my car like two months ago,” she said of the trophy.

“I don’t know if they knew it was me or not because it was in the box and everything.

“And I had golf clubs, as well, and they didn’t take that. A bit strange.”

Hall is in the process of receiving another one from the R&A, with the original kept in St Andrews.

“Well, obviously very upset at the time,” the Englishwoman said.

“You know, I was on my own and nothing had happened to me like that before, so I was a little bit like scared.

“Obviously feel a bit silly having it in the car. Maybe I should have took it out. But you know, some things happen like this in life.”

Hall became just the fourth English Major winner last year at Royal Lytham and St Annes where she beat Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum by two strokes.

The 23-year-old has struggled since that win and is currently 79th on the LPGA Tour’s Race to the CME Globe.

She is down to 30th in the world after reaching a career-high 8th last year.