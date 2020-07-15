Golf strength and conditioning expert Jamie Greaves explains why he's been so impressed by bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau

Fitness Golf Coach In Awe Of “Incredible” Bryson DeChambeau

Not everyone has been won over by Bryson DeChambeau’s aggressive new approach to the game – one that has seen him put on approximately 30 pounds of body weight and gain nearly 20 yards off the tee – but golf strength and conditioning coach Jamie Greaves has been blown away by the fitness regime that has brought about his body transformation.

The ‘golfing scientist’ claimed his first victory since bulking out his physique at the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month, where he averaged 350 yards off the tee – nearly ten long yards than the second best in the field.

“What he’s doing is fantastic,” says Greaves, who works with a number of tour professionals.

“Pretty much every pro golfer out there can fairly easily add some muscle mass and strength, but what Bryson has done is very challenging.

“Putting on distance as an already elite golfer who hits the ball miles… that’s tough.

“We can’t be sure exactly how much muscle he’s put on for all the weight he’s added, and he’ll have added some fat as well.

“His workout and diet is incredibly extreme, but the work he’s put in and the dedication he’s shown with his training, it’s very impressive.”

Isolation Training

Anyone looking to replicate DeChambeau’s gym routine will have to familiarise themselves with isolation training exercise, which involves training muscles individually.

Greaves, however, recommends plenty of compound movements – exercises that work multiple muscle groups at the same time – such as squats, pushes, pulls, and deadlifts.

“The things that correlate to clubhead speed are muscle mass, total strength and force generation.

“To get those three, you want to be lifting heavy stuff and increase your ability to not just lift heavy stuff, but move it fast as well.”

This is what Greaves is most impressed by – DeChambeau’s intent to swing fast and increase his clubhead and ball speed, something that he believes the average golfer could learn from.

“I normally tell clients every golfer wants to swing the club faster, but no one actually practises swinging it faster,” he explains.

“It’s like a sprinter that wants to sprint faster but never actually sprints.

“Everyone had has the opportunity to go out there and get stronger and more powerful, but it’s tough; it’s hard, it takes a lot of dedication and training when you maybe don’t feel like it.

“That’s why to he deserves everything that he is getting right now.

“People are trying to knock him – not so much his fellow pros – but he saw an opportunity, worked really, really hard and now he has an advantage over everyone else.”

Diet And Injury Concerns

What Greaves is less convinced by is DeChambeau’s reported diet – which includes a “ridiculous” amount of protein shakes.

“Protein is very important for muscle recovery and muscle build, but it’s not a case of the more the better,” he adds.

“Protein shakes are a supplement. One or two a day is fine, but even at his calorie consumption you’d want to be getting the vast majority of calories from real foods.”

Critics have also questioned whether the additional force the American is exerting in his swing could lead to injuries – yet Greaves doesn’t believe this will necessarily be the case.

“The fact that he’s now swinging the club 12 mph faster probably means he’s generating more force, but he has a body that can absorb and handle more force as well.

“As for his longevity, it will be interesting to see how that plays out.”

