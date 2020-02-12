The European Tour says it is monitoring the situation in China with the Volvo China Open looking unlikely to go ahead

Golf In Asia Under Threat From Coronavirus

The European Tour says that it is monitoring the situation over the coronavirus in regards to the Volvo China Open taking place in a couple of months.

The professional golfing world in Asia is set to be halted over the coming weeks and months due to the coronavirus outbreak after a series of tournament cancelations and postponements.

These cancellations, involving events run by the LPGA Tour, R&A and PGA Tour Series-China, make the cancellation of the European Tour’s Volvo China Open seem somewhat inevitable.

The China Open is scheduled to take place from 23rd-26th April at Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: “We are monitoring the situation closely in China and we are currently in consultation with all stakeholders of the Volvo China Open.

“As with all our tournaments, the well-being of players, spectators and staff remains our absolute priority.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

The LPGA Tour has cancelled three big Asian events over the coming weeks in Thailand and China as well as its HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Even more events in Asia have been affected by the coronavirus, now officially known as Covid-19, with the PGA Tour Series-China postponing six events including the start of its 2020 season until at least the end of May or early June.

Its qualifying events in Indonesia and Thailand have been postponed as well as the first four events of the season across China.

The two qualifying events were due to be played this week but are now hoped to be played in late April or early May.

The R&A’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, due to be staged this week at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Thailand, has also been cancelled.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Over 45,000 are said to have been infected by Covid-19 with over 1,100 fatalities in China where the virus originated.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram