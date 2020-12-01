Who will win in Dubai?
Golf In Dubai Championship Betting Tips 2020
The European Tour heads to Dubai this week for the first of consecutive tournaments at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Fire Course is the host venue and there are a lot of quality players in the field too so we should be in for an exciting event.
Below are 4 of our advised bets
Golf In Dubai Championship Betting Tips 2020 – Advised Bets
Rasmus Hojgaard 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet365 – I think Hojgaard is one to watch this week. Critics will say his form has dropped off slightly but lest we forget his Missed Cuts came at his first US Open appearance, Wentworth and an oddly formatted event in Cyprus. You could say they all have an asterisk of some kind. His ball-striking appears to be very good at the moment and if he can find some form again with the putter, then the Danish youngster is a dangerous player.
Tom Lewis 2 points each way at 40/1 with 888 Sport – Although Lewis clearly struggled in the States in 2020, he is returning to a part of the world where he has had a lot of success in the past. He finished 7th and 6th in the last two editions of the DP World Tour Championship and he has also had success in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. I especially like him because he often has the ability to go super low and it could be this week.
Guido Migliozzi 1 point each way at 80/1 with Betfred – I have been informed that Migliozzi has played at the Jumeirah Golf Estate a lot recently which means he should be very comfortable in competition play. For that reason I think he is worth a punt at 80/1.
Nicolas Colsaerts 1 point each way at 110/1 with Bet365 – I will admit this is a bit of a shot in the dark but Colsaerts did have a T2 finish at the recent Italian Open and he has played well in Dubai in the past.
Favourites this week include Robert MacIntyre (12/1 with Bet365), Martin Kaymer (14/1 with Betfred), Bernd Wiesberger (14/1 with 888 Sport) and others including Thomas Detry, Matt Wallace and Thomas Pieters.
