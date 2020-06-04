The news of the World Rankings resuming next week hasn't gone down too well with European Tour players

Golf Pros React To “Unfair” Restart Of World Golf Rankings

The Official World Golf Ranking is restarting next week after almost three months off, with the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tours both getting back underway.

However, with the European Tour not resuming until the end of July, some European pros have reacted angrily to the news.

Mike Lorenzo Vera wrote on Twitter, “What an unfair decision ! Well done @OWGRltd!!! Thanks alot !!!”

Seven-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger responded, “Agreed! Either all Tours are playing for points or none!”

Australian Scott Hend, who has won 15 times as a pro, was also against the decision.

“It’s amazing it wasn’t just frozen until we all start playing again,” he said.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who will be earning points next week as he will be competing on the PGA Tour, called the decision to restart the rankings ” very unfair,” and said he couldn’t understand it.

In an email seen by Golf Digest from European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley to members, Pelley is said to be against the decision too.

Pelley has also ensured that points for the European Team’s Ryder Cup World Points List will not resume until play recommences on the European Tour.

With only PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour players earning points next week, there is a formula in place by the Official World Golf Ranking to ensure it is not unfair.

“The averaging formula used in the calculation of the Ranking will help to mitigate any resulting impact, be it positive or negative to a player’s ranking,” the OWGR said in a statement.

The organisation also said that Major Championship qualification criteria will be based on the current rankings.

