Golfer Shoots 57 On The Alps Tour

Irishman David Carey shot a bogey-free 11 under in round one of the Cervino Open in Italy

David Carey shot an incredible 11-under-par 57 on the Alps Tour in the opening round of the Cervino Open in northern Italy.

The Irishman made 11 birdies and seven pars on the par 68 to lead by four after the opening round.

He was out in 30 (-4) with birdies on the 1st, 3rd, 6th and 7th before birdieing seven of his final nine holes to come home in 27.

Carey, the World No.1964, has had three top 10s on the Alps Tour this season and looks set to record another this week.

The 22-year-old from Dublin has also played on the Challenge Tour this season.

Other ridiculously-low rounds recorded on professional tours over the past few years include Jim Furyk’s 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship and Stephan Jaeger‘s 58 on the Web.com Tour in 2016.

The Alps Tour is a third-level pro tour in Europe (below the European and Challenge Tours) equal to the EuroPro Tour in the UK, the Nordic League in northern Europe and the Pro Golf Tour in Germany.

Matt Wallace won the Alps Tour Order of Merit in 2016 after winning six times in a single season.

Other Order of Merit winners going on to have European Tour success include Julien Quesne in 2007, Nino Bertasio in 2014 and Adri Arnaus in 2017.