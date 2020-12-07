Players, members of the media and other figures from the golfing world pay tribute to legendary golfer and commentator Peter Alliss

Golfing World Pays Tribute To ‘The Voice Of Golf’ Peter Alliss

Peter Alliss sadly passed away at the age of 89 over the weekend, and the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Phil Mickelson have come out to pay tribute to the legendary golfer and commentator.

Alliss is most known for becoming the ‘Voice of Golf’ as an iconic wordsmith, but he was also a fantastic player with 31 professional victories and eight Ryder Cup appearances.

Read how the golfing world paid tribute after losing a legend:

