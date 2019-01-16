Completely out of the blue, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano took a dig at Simon Dyson on Twitter

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano Slams Simon Dyson Over Spike Mark Incident

The new Rules of Golf are now in play and the seven-time European Tour winner took to social media to tell fans his thoughts on them.

He wrote on Twitter, “First competitive round of the year on @EuropeanTour with the new rules on effect.”

However, what followed appeared to be a dig at fellow pro Simon Dyson who was once banned for tapping down a spike mark.

“Tapping down spikemarks felt so weird, it will take some time to get used to it – Unless you are Simon Dyson and you have been doing it for years.”

We are unsure whether this was a joke or not, although Castano revealed in the replies that Dyson has blocked him on Twitter.

Dyson then responded…

Simon Dyson was disqualified from the 2013 BMW Masters for tapping down a spike mark whilst in a good position heading into the weekend. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano went on to win that tournament.

The Englishman was fined £37,500 and handed a two-month ban suspended for 18 months from the European Tour.

Dyson said at the time, “I would like to say at this stage that I have never deliberately broken the rules either on this occasion or in the past.

“It was only after I was shown the replay of my action after marking the ball on the eighth green during the second round that I realised what I had done and that I was in breach. I immediately accepted that I should be disqualified.

“My action was in no way a deliberate act with the intention of breaking the rules. It was simply an accidental mistake.”

With a Tweet of that tone, you can imagine what some of the replies were like, including one from European Tour pro Scott Hend…

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano has been playing on the PGA and Web.com Tours in recent years with limited success.