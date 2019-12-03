The Northern Irishman will host the next two editions at Mount Juliet and Portstewart

Graeme McDowell To Host Next Two Irish Opens

Graeme McDowell has been named as Irish Open host for the 2020 and 2021 tournaments, taking over from Paul McGinley who was host at Lahinch this year.

The 2010 US Open champion will host next year’s event at Mount Juliet with the 2021 tournament heading to Portstewart.

“It’s a huge privilege to have the opportunity to host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in both 2020 and 2021,” McDowell told the European Tour.

“The event has gone from strength to strength over the last few years with the support of Dubai Duty Free and the efforts of Rory and Paul as hosts, alongside everybody at the European Tour.

“I’m really looking forward to taking on that responsibility over the next two years and adding to the history of this great tournament, which has become a global spectacle that Irish golf fans can be proud of.

“Our island is famous for its incredible golf courses and passionate golf fans, both north and south of the border and obviously I would love to bring the event to Northern Ireland in 2021. But my focus now is on next year at Mount Juliet Estate and making sure that is another world-class sporting occasion.”

McDowell is a 10-time European Tour winner but has never won the Irish Open.

The 2020 schedule sees the Irish Open moved to the end of May from its usual July date, putting an end to the ‘links swing’ we’ve become accustomed to leading up to the Open.

The tournament is part of the European Tour’s Rolex Series and has had some big-name champions recently with Rory McIlroy winning in 2016 and Jon Rahm winning twice in 2017 and 2019.

