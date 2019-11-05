The Shark hand-delivered Tiger Woods a letter of congratulations post-Masters and hasn't heard back...

Greg Norman Reveals Tiger Woods Snub

Greg Norman was one of many to congratulate Tiger Woods after his 2019 Masters triumph…but he never heard back.

The Great White Shark, speaking to Men’s Health magazine, revealed that he hand-delivered a congratulations letter to Tiger Woods’ guard and “never heard a word back from the guy.”

Norman, 64, was speaking to the magazine about his great health and fitness but was asked towards the end of the interview about his cold relationship with Woods.

The pair have clearly never been the best of friends but perhaps the relationship completely diminished after Norman told Golf WRX Radio last year that he doesn’t “care what Tiger does,” and that there are “a dozen of them [players], maybe even more, that are equal or if not way better than Tiger.”

Here’s what Norman said to Men’s Health after being asked about Woods and a lack of a bond between them.

“Yeah, look, I’m happy to clear that up for you. Like, when you ask me a question, I’m going to give you an honest answer.

“I’m not going to bulls*** to you. I’m also going to draw on my experience of the past in terms of what Jack Nicklaus did for me, what Arnold Palmer did for me … where there was that respect handed off from the generation before you.

“It’s a code of conduct in a lot of ways.

“Very few people know this: when Tiger won the Masters this year, I wrote him a handwritten note and drove down my road, maybe a quarter of a mile, and hand-delivered it to his guard at his gate.

“I said, ‘Hey, this is Greg Norman here. I’ve got a note for Tiger – can you please hand-deliver it to him?’

“Well, I never heard a word back from the guy.

“When I won my first major championship, Jack Nicklaus was the first person to walk down out of the TV tower and congratulate me.

“Idon’t know – maybe Tiger just dislikes me. I have no idea. I’ve never had a conversation with him about it. I’ve always been respectful about what his father did for him. I played nine holes with him at his father’s and IMG’s request when Tiger was 14 or 15 and I was the No. 1 player in the world, to give an assessment of this kid.

“So, I have always been willing.”

