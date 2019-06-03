The young Italian collected his second European Tour victory of 2019 just months after his first.

Guido Migliozzi Wins Belgian Knockout

22-year-old Italian Guido Migliozzi secured his second European Tour title in a matter of months this week after winning the Belgian Knockout which was co-hosted by Thomas Pieters and had both stroke-play and matchplay elements to it.

The tournament started with two rounds of stroke-play and then the 64 players that posted the best scores went into straight knockout matches.

After posting six-under par during the stroke play, Migliozzi beat Pedro Oriol, defending champion Adrian Otaegui and then Scot David Law to get into the last eight. He then bested last weeks Made in Denmark champion Bernd Wiesberger and then another Scot in Ewen Ferguson to get into the final.

Facing Darius Van Driel, Migliozzi won by four shots posting three-under for the nine holes whereas the Dutchman struggled to one-over par.

He didn’t back down from the tight course all week, instead taking it on as the shot above suggests.

Speaking after the presentation ceremony, he said;

“I’m feeling very good, I managed very well this afternoon, all the shots.

“It’s been great playing like this with such great players. I’m playing solid and I will try to continue this quality in the future.

“He (Van Driel) played very solid, we played together on the Challenge Tour and it’s been a great match. He’s a good player.”

The victory moves him to inside the top-25 golfers in the Race to Dubai rankings and also gets him inside the world’s top-100 rankings. He is the second 2018 Q-School graduate to win two times during the 2019 season after Kurt Kitayama won the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open and the Oman Open.

Belgian Knockout Leaderboard:

1. Guido Migliozzi

2. Darius Van Driel

3. Ewen Ferguson

4. Gregory Havret

5. Gavin Green

6. Marcel Siem

6. Matthew Southgate

8. Bernd Wiesberger

9. Dean Burmester

9. Leon Hugo