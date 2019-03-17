Guido Migliozzi wins Kenya Open

Italy’s Guido Migliozzi fired a final round 69 at Karen CC to win the Kenya Open by a single shot from Adri Arnaus, Louis De Jager and Justin Harding.

Playing in just his 14th European Tour event, Italian Guido Migliozzi held his nerve to win the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa. Migilozzi parred the final six holes to hold off the chasing pack at Karen CC in Nairobi.

Following a superb 64 on Saturday, Migliozzi started the final round at Karen CC tied with Spain’s Adri Arnaus on 14-under-par. The pair traded blows through the final round with South Africans Louis De Jager and Justin Harding (a winner last week in Qatar) also contending on Sunday.

After a crucial birdie on the 12th, Migliozzi kept his nose in front by parring his way in. He hit the flag on the 18th and two putts later he was the champion.

“I like this moment,” he said. “I like the pressure, it’s like a drug. I love pressure, I love playing with a lot of people looking at me and a lot of cameras. There was a lot of pressure on the course. After the birdie at the 12th I was leading but it was tough. I just kept patient towards the end, that was it. I enjoyed the last two days very much. The pressure was a lot and I’m happy about how I’m playing under pressure, also with my putting game that I worked a lot on.”

Adri Arnaus, Louis De Jager and Justin Harding tied for second place with India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar in solo fifth. Romain Langasque of France fired a superb 65 to end the week in a tie for sixth place with Finland’s Kalle Samooja.

Kenya Open

Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya

14-17 March

Purse: €1,100,000 Par: 71

1 Guido Migliozzi (Ita) 67 68 64 69 268 €183,330

T2 Adri Arnaus (Esp) 66 68 65 70 269 €82,027

T2 Louis De Jager (RSA) 64 66 70 69 269 €82,027

T2 Justin Harding (RSA) 70 65 68 66 269 €82,027

5 Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 65 70 66 69 270 €46,640

T6 Romain Langasque (Fra) 67 70 69 65 271 €35,750

T6 Kalle Samooja (Fin) 70 67 64 70 271 €35,750

8 Liam Johnston (Sco) 67 69 67 71 274 €27,500

T9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 67 73 66 69 275 €22,293

T9 Josh Geary (NZL) 67 73 67 68 275 €22,293

T9 Anton Karlsson (Swe) 69 70 68 68 275 €22,293

