The American has had his say on hoodies after being asked about them by friends

Harold Varner III: “If You Think A Hoody Is A Problem You Probably Suck At Golf Anyway”

The hoody debate was reignited recently after Tyrrell Hatton wore one for all four days of his BMW PGA Championship victory.

His win created lots of talk on social media and even prompted one English club to remind its members that hoodies are not acceptable golf attire.

Hatton’s home club Harleyford came out in support of hoodies, saying that their captain has bought one already, and Harold Varner III has now had his say on the dress code issue.

“The fact that golf is worried about a hoodie is honestly what’s wrong with golf,” the 2016 Australian PGA Championship winner tweeted.

Varner was then asked about his comments at the Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour.

“The funniest part is I was watching the Panthers play, I had some beers and I’ve had people ask me about a hoodie,” he said.

“I’m like, “Damn, is it really a hoodie?” They’re like, “What’s the deal with the hoodie?”

“So I had about five or six people ask me about a hoodie and I just, I said, “The problem with golf is that we’re talking about a freakin’ hoodie.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

“And the funniest part about the whole thing is my tweet had nothing to do with a hoodie, it’s the fact that we’re talking about a hoodie and we’re not worried about how we’re going to get more people into golf and how we’re going to grow the game.

“That’s the part that’s funny to me because some people are bitter, man. They want it to be like a certain way.

“I don’t care if you want it a certain way, do the right thing.

“Like don’t freakin’ donate your money to a program just because you feel good and you have all this money and it doesn’t really make golf grow.

“So quarantine helped me out. I fired at a lot of people yesterday. It’s the right thing to do.

“I care about this game, this game changed my life and it’s just funny that a hoodie made it come out even more.

“I’m passionate about it. I don’t really care that you’re mad what I think of a hoodie, you know, and if you really think a hoodie’s a problem, then you probably suck at golf anyway.”

Let us know your view on the hoody debate on social media

For all the latest from the golf world, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram