The Irishman looks likely to become Europe's next Ryder Cup Captain

Harrington Favourite To Become 2020 Ryder Cup Captain As Westwood Rules Himself Out

Lee Westwood has ruled himself out of becoming the next European Ryder Cup Captain, putting Padraig Harrington in the driver’s seat.

Westwood told the Telegraph that he “we will wait until Rome” to bid for his chance to captain his continent.

In an interview with Golf Monthly earlier this year Westwood said Rome was his goal.

“I’d like to do Italy in 2022,” he said.

The 23-time European Tour winner stepping aside for the 2020 role means that Padraig Harrington is now almost certainly going to get the job.

Harrington has been a Vice Captain in the last three Ryder Cups and made six appearances during his career as a player.

The Irishman is the leading candidate, with Paul Lawrie and Miguel Angel Jimenez also possibles.

However, three-time major winner Harrington is expected to be the man to lead the side at Whistling Straits in two years.

The decision will be made in December by the Ryder Cup Europe selection panel which includes the past three Captains – Thomas Bjorn, Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley – as well as European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley and someone from the European Tour Players Committee.