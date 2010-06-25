Harrington believes in European Ryder Cup strength

Padraig Harrington believes the potential European Ryder Cup team have shown an enormous amount of talent in 2010, as the big showdown at Celtic Manor in October draws ever nearer.

The European contingent on the PGA Tour are, this week, chasing their fourth successive win on American soil after the success of Justin Rose at the Memorial, Lee Westwood at the St Jude Classic and Graeme McDowell, who sensationally won the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy have also tasted victory in the US this year, winning the WGC Match Play Championship and the Quail Hollow Championship respectively.

“The Ryder Cup tends to be hard to win as a favourite team at times, so I’m sure there will be no doubt that the US will maybe try and make out that the Europeans are favoured and try and play that card,” said Harrington.

“Certainly when the Europeans have used it for a long number of years.”

After dropping out of automatic qualification for Colin Montgomerie’s team, Harrington said: “I have to work hard to get into the team.

“It’s not an easy team to qualify for, which is always a good sign that you’ve got a strong team.”

The Ryder Cup is due to start on October 1 at Celtic Manor, where European player and Golf Monthly columnist, McDowell has also won this year.

Where next?

Tour news: Slaley Hall attracts Ryder Cup legends

Instruction: Golf tips: Stop the slice

Equipment reviews: GEOX Pro-GEOX golf shoes review