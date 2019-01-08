The Irishman has been announced as the next European Ryder Cup captain for Whistling Straits

Padraig Harrington Named Europe Ryder Cup Captain 2020

Padraig Harrington has been unveiled as the European Ryder Cup captain for 2020 at Wentworth today.

The 47-year-old will replace Thomas Bjorn for Whistling Straights where Team Europe will defend their trophy.

He said: “Obviously I am thrilled to be named as the Ryder Cup captain for 2020.

Having been a player, having won three Majors, I have done a lot in my own personal career but I know taking on the Ryder Cup captaincy is a different thing, different level. And its something I have to you know, I am really conscious I have to find that edge and add to it, and that is something I don’t take lightly.”

Harrington, Europe’s third Irish captain in the last four playings, has represented Europe on six occasions and won four of those – 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010.

The three-time major winner has also been part of the team in each of the last three editions as a vice-captain.

He is currently sidelined for the next few months with a broken wrist so it could be the best time to ease himself into his new role.

Whistling Straits will host a Ryder Cup for the first time but has welcomed the USPGA Championship three times since the turn of the century; Harrington played in all three.