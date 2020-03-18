The 2020 European Ryder Cup captain has reassured fans that the match is still set to go ahead in September

Harrington: Ryder Cup Postponement Reports “Made Up”

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has dismissed reports that the 2020 match will be postponed as “made up”.

The Telegraph initially reported that the match is going to be postponed until 2021, but both the European and USA Ryder Cup teams tweeted that it was “inaccurate.”

“September is a long way off so there’s no change to the situation at all at this stage,” Harrington told the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Irish radio station Today FM.

“I know there’s been some rumours and they had to put out a statement to say there’s been no change but there’s definitely no change.

“I’m on the inside of these things, normally you’re looking at ‘anonymous source says this…’ but now that I’m on the inside you go wow, it really is made up stuff!

“There was a big announcement yesterday by the PGA Tour about events being cancelled until May and now the PGA Championship has been postponed as well, so that’s as far as they’ve gotten, until the middle of the May is where they’ve taken steps to.”

Whilst the responses from both Ryder Cup teams and Harrington himself will reassure golf fans, there is still huge doubt over whether the match at Whistling Straits will indeed go ahead later this year.

The 2020 Ryder Cup is set to take place from 25th-27th September.

Both The Masters and USPGA Championship have been postponed and there is currently no golf scheduled on the PGA Tour or European Tour until May, and it would come as no surprise if that date continues to be pushed back.

It is also looking likely that the US Open will also be postponed after the USGA cancelled its regional qualifiers.

With no real end in sight to this current global coronavirus pandemic, nobody can truly claim to know what the 2020 golfing calendar will end up looking like.

