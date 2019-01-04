Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington will likely be announced as the next European Ryder Cup on Tuesday. By Lewis Blain.
Harrington To Be Named Ryder Cup Captain
A press conference has been called by the European Tour to take place at Wentworth on Tuesday which will likely announce Padraig Harrington as the next European Ryder Cup captain.
The three-time major winner will almost certainly take over from 2018’s winning captain Thomas Bjorn and become the third Irishman to captain the team in the last four competitions.
Harrington has been on the team as assistant captain for each of the last three matches (’14, ’16 & ’18).
The 47-year-old also featured in six Ryder Cups as a player, winning on four occasions.
The 2020 Ryder Cup will be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, host of the 2004, 2010 and 2015 USPGA Championship.
Earlier this week, the three-time Major winner revealed that a broken wrist will keep him out of action for the next two months so it could be the perfect time to ease into his new role.
A number of Europe’s players were quick to give backing to Dublin-born Harrington, with four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy leading the campaign back in early October.
“I think you need a certain type of captain in the United States, and a certain type of captain in Europe.
“For me, Padraig Harrington would be a great captain in the US because of his playing record, which includes winning the USPGA, and because everyone over there likes him.”
Englishmen Justin Rose and almost certain future Ryder Cup captain Lee Westwood soon followed with their endorsements too.
“I would say Padraig for me would be the front-runner. If he doesn’t do it this time then I’m not sure…you’ve got to start fitting guys in,” said Rose.
“Padraig’s been on the leaderboard a bunch this year so I would say three-time major champion, clearly a European legend, for me Padraig is the front-runner.”
Westwood told Golf Monthly that he is eyeing 2022 to make his own bid at the role, as he clearly thinks he may have a shot at making the team in 2020 following his victory at the Nedbank Challenge in November.
He also told the Telegraph, “I think Padraig Harrington is the ideal candidate for the captaincy. We need to pick the best man for the job.”
Even an old rival and a former Ryder Cup teammate in Sergio Garcia threw his support behind the Irishman: “He’s been a great Ryder Cup player for us.
“He’s played the European Tour for so many years and I think he could be a great Ryder Cup captain and hopefully he will be one,” Garcia told Sky Sports.
Paul Lawrie and Miguel Angel Jimenez were two other candidates for the job, though it seems to be Harrington’s this time around.
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels