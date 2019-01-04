Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington will likely be announced as the next European Ryder Cup on Tuesday. By Lewis Blain.

Harrington To Be Named Ryder Cup Captain

A press conference has been called by the European Tour to take place at Wentworth on Tuesday which will likely announce Padraig Harrington as the next European Ryder Cup captain.

The three-time major winner will almost certainly take over from 2018’s winning captain Thomas Bjorn and become the third Irishman to captain the team in the last four competitions.

Harrington has been on the team as assistant captain for each of the last three matches (’14, ’16 & ’18).

The 47-year-old also featured in six Ryder Cups as a player, winning on four occasions.

The 2020 Ryder Cup will be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, host of the 2004, 2010 and 2015 USPGA Championship.

Earlier this week, the three-time Major winner revealed that a broken wrist will keep him out of action for the next two months so it could be the perfect time to ease into his new role.

A number of Europe’s players were quick to give backing to Dublin-born Harrington, with four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy leading the campaign back in early October.

“I think you need a certain type of captain in the United States, and a certain type of captain in Europe.

“For me, Padraig Harrington would be a great captain in the US because of his playing record, which includes winning the USPGA, and because everyone over there likes him.”