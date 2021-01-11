The 31-year-old sealed his first official win in seven years in Hawaii

Harris English Wins Tournament Of Champions

Harris English took down Joaquin Niemann in a playoff to win his third PGA Tour title and first in more than seven years.

The American entered the final round tied for the lead and birdies at the 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th catapulted him back into the lead after a level par front nine.

He birdied the 18th hole to tie Joaquin Niemann at 25 under, after the Chilean shot nine under par in the final round.

Niemann could only par the 18th both in regulation and in the playoff, with English birdieing for the victory.

English moves from 29th in the world up to a career-high 17th.