Rickie Fowler's Magnolia Lane replica could be seen on an Instagram video where he played a shot in his garden

Has Rickie Fowler Got His Own Magnolia Lane Replica?

Magnolia Lane is the most famous driveway in golf, with its perfectly-trimmed trees showcasing the heavenly-playground that is Augusta National at the end of it.

Driving down Magnolia Lane for the first time is a moment that all professional golfers savour, but luckily for Rickie Fowler he gets to do it every day.

That’s because the five-time PGA Tour winner looks to have his own replica of the driveway at his house.

The American posted a video on social media recently where he played a low punch shot skimming over a huge puddle onto one of his seriously impressive practice greens.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed to the side that his driveway looked exactly like Magnolia Lane.

As oppose to Augusta’ Magnolia trees, Fowler’s drive is lined by mango trees.

Watch the video below –

Fowler’s good friend Justin Thomas joked: Hey man.. I’m a neighbor of yours. I was driving by earlier and was hit by a ball and after seeing this have a feeling it was one of your practice shots. DM me for your info please. Thanks Justin.”

Related: Stenson – Fan-less Ryder Cup better than no Ryder Cup at all

Rickie is practising for next week’s PGA Tour restart at Colonial in Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The event is set to feature all of the world’s top five players (McIlroy, Rahm, Koepka, Thomas, Johnson) and 15 of the world’s top 20 players.

It is the first of at least four PGA Tour events to take place without crowds, although it is likely that crowds will not return until later in the year.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram