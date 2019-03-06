The Swede has split with his new caddie Scott Vail after just six tournaments together
Henrik Stenson On Lookout For New Caddie
Henrik Stenson is seeking a new caddie after he and his current bagman have split after just six events.
Stenson and Scott Vail split after the WGC-Mexico Championship, which was the fourth-straight poor result for the duo.
Vail had been on Brandt Snedeker’s bag for 12 years prior to joining up with Stenson in November, after the Iceman had been working with Englishman Gareth Lord for five years.
It appears that his new partnership with Scott Vail hasn’t quite worked out.
In the short spell with Vail, he has had two fourth places (at the Indonesian Masters and Hero World Challenge) before a run of MC-MC-MC-T54 so far in 2019.
“We had two events on the back end of last year, three in the Middle East and [the WGC-Mexico Championship], and we just sat down after Mexico and asked, ‘How does it feel?’” Stenson said.
“Neither one of us felt like we were the best fit for each other. We are all in good spirits. I really like him, but we just felt like we didn’t connect 100 percent.”
Stenson’s former caddie Gareth Lord is currently working with Justin Rose whilst the World Number Two’s regular bagman Mark Fulcher recovers from heart surgery.
So, who will the 2016 Open champion work with next?
He will have a friend on the bag for the opening two days at Bay Hill in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and may link up with fellow Swede and his former caddie Fanny Sunesson, who famously worked for Nick Faldo.
“Fanny and I have a big junior event in Sweden and the winners come here,” Stenson said. “Fanny and my friend are both here for that. We’re doing a job-share inside a job-share.”
Might he and Gareth Lord reunite? He didn’t rule it out after they split last November.
“You never know, we might be back out there together, but for now, it’s Scotty that’s caddying,” he said at the time.
