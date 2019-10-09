The Iceman has used his Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood for more than eight years but it has now been replaced by an Epic Flash

Henrik Stenson Retires Trusty 3 Wood

Henrik Stenson has said goodbye to his old trusty Callaway Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood.

The club came out in 2009 and Stenson has used it since at least 2011, fitted with a Grafalloy Blue shaft that he has had in the bag for most of his career.

However, the Swede no longer uses the trusty head or the Grafalloy shaft.

Stenson has said in the past that he has a box full of Grafalloy Blue shafts in his loft because they’re no longer made, having been released in 2003.

“We have a few laying around, it’s a fair chance that I’ll retire before we run out of shafts,” he told Golf Monthly.

The club has been replaced by a new Callaway Epic Flash with a Project X HZRDUS Yellow prototype shaft that has been painted blue.

Related: Henrik Stenson – My 5 short game tips

“It’s always sad when one of the trusties has to retire,” Stenson told PGATour.com.

Stenson twice replaced the Diablo Octane in 2016 and 2017 due to wear and tear and the final nail in the coffin for the model was at Wentworth where he noticed some damage to the face.

“I knew long before I gave up on it that the new technology was better and more efficient,” the 2016 Open Champion said.

“When the other one broke in 2017, in February, I was out at a tournament in Dubai and I had to put [a new fairway wood] in; that thing that I put in for that week was much hotter.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Whilst he acknowledges that the old technology isn’t as good as what’s currently on the market, he liked the familiarity of his trusty Diablo Octane.

“If you’re standing there on the 72nd hole and you’ve got to hit a shot to position yourself to win the tournament, you don’t want to have something you picked up two days ago.

“You want to have something you hit 5,000 shots with.

Related: Henrik Stenson What’s in the bag?

“I think the efficiency of this new one will probably be better than the one I had been using,” Stenson said.

“The old stuff is out and the new stuff is in.”

Watch: Stenson hits the Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood in a BMW PGA Championship practice round –

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram