The Swede won his first title since August 2017 by one from Jon Rahm after a stunning tap-in eagle on the 15th hole in the Bahamas

Henrik Stenson Wins Hero World Challenge

Henrik Stenson won his first title in over two years after beating Jon Rahm by a single stroke at the Hero World Challenge.

Stenson held the overnight lead and shot a final round 66 (-6) for his first victory since the 2017 Wyndham Championship.

It was a rollercoaster round for the Swede, who bogeyed the par-5 9th and then made huge par saves on the 11th and 14th.

The tournament-winning shot came at the par-5 15th where a fairway wood to inches set up the easiest of eagles to reach 18 under par.

Watch Stenson’s near-albatross on the 15th –

It has been a fairly quiet year by Stenson’s standards with the 43-year-old finishing 90th in the 2018-19 FedExCup standings and dropping to 43rd in the world.

Now, due to the Hero World Challenge’s huge Official World Golf Ranking points, he is back up to 26th with his win.

“It’s been a very average season,” he said, “but it finished on a high.

“I haven’t played to more than 75% of my capacity in the last couple years.”

Race to Dubai champion and defending champion Jon Rahm, the World No.3, finished in 2nd place after a 66 himself.

The Spaniard finished at 17 under after four birdies and an eagle, with Rahm believing he was tied for the lead with one to play.

He found the green and two-putted for par but was actually one behind Stenson.

“I played it 20 feet short of the pin thinking I was at least tied for the lead,” he said.

Still, it is another impressive result for the 25-year-old who said he would rate his year 9/10.

Tournament host Tiger Woods battled back from an opening round of level par to finish in fourth at 14 under.

Woods shot 69 (-3) with four birdies and one bogey in the final round.

He was one behind 3rd-place finisher Patrick Reed who grabbed most of the headlines from the Bahamas after a controversial two-stroke penalty during the 3rd round.

Reed was seen improving his lie in a waste area by brushing away sand from behind his ball during two practice swings.

The American blamed the camera angle but took his penalty – although his fellow pro Cameron Smith said he doesn’t “have any sympathy for anyone that cheats.”

The American blamed the camera angle but took his penalty – although his fellow pro Cameron Smith said he doesn't "have any sympathy for anyone that cheats."