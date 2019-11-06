Always dreamed of teeing it up on the European Tour? Here's your chance...

Here’s How You Can Play In The 2020 British Masters

It’s every golfer’s dream to play in a European Tour event and here is your chance to tee it up in next year’s British Masters.

The 2020 event takes place at Close House and the Newcastle venue is offering up a spot in the tournament via a one-off qualifying tournament.

The qualifying tournament is open to all players with 172 spots available – a maximum of 129 will be professionals with at least 25% of the field made up of amateurs selected in handicap order.

The event takes place on Monday 18th May 2020 on the British Masters course, Close House’s Lee Westwood Colt Course, number 98 in our UK and Ireland Top 100 Rankings.

Related: European Tour Schedule 2020

Hosted by resident former World Number One, Lee Westwood, the British Masters will make its return to the North East from July 30th to August 2nd next year.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Close House previously hosted the British Masters in 2017 when nearly 70,000 fans came out to support the event.

“This is a truly unique opportunity for professional and elite-amateur golfers across the nation to play their way in to one of the European Tour’s marquee events,” said Graham Wylie, owner of Close House.

Related: How to earn a European Tour card

“We are delighted to be able to host this exciting one-off qualifying event and ultimately present the winner with their spot in next year’s British Masters.

“We can’t wait to welcome the players to Close House on Monday 18th May for what is set to be a very hard-fought day of competition.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

ENTER HERE.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram