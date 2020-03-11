The European Tour has postponed another event due to the coronavirus after the announcement that next week's Indian Open will not go ahead

Hero Indian Open Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The European Tour has been forced to postpone yet another event due to the coronavirus.

Having already postponed the Volvo China Open, Maybank Championship and Kenya Open, next week’s Hero Indian Open will now not go ahead.

This leaves a huge gap in the schedule with the next regular European Tour event scheduled to start on 30th April at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

With this week’s Kenya Open postponed, this means that players not qualified for the WGC-Match Play or The Masters are going to have had seven full weeks off before teeing it up Spain, if that event goes ahead.

“The Hero Indian Open, scheduled to take place from March 19-22 at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, New Delhi, has been postponed due to the ongoing threat posed by the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the European Tour said in a statement.

“The decision was made following consultation between the Indian Golf Union, the tournament’s co-sanctioning partners – the European Tour and the Asian Tour – and the tournament title sponsor Hero MotoCorp Ltd, after the latest public health travel advisories announced by the Indian government.

“All parties are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the year, but there are no definitive plans at this stage.”

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour said: “In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India. As these new measures now prevent many members of both Tours being able to play in the tournament, everyone involved in the staging of the Hero Indian Open felt it was the correct decision to postpone the tournament.

“I would like to thank Dr Pawan Munjal and everyone at Hero MotoCorp in addition to the Indian Golf Union for their continued support, and we look forward to returning to India in due course.”

