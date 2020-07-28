The second event of the European Tour’s UK Swing is the Hero Open

Hero Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The Hero Open is the second event of the European Tour’s UK Swing being played at the magnificent Forest Of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club.

Favourites this week are Joost Luiten (16/1 with Betfair), Thomas Detry (20/1 with Betfred) and Andy Sullivan (20/1 with Bet365).

Last week’s winner Renato Paratore is in the field again this week and is 28/1 with William Hill to go back to back.

The GM Tipster picked two each way finishers last week – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Hero Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Justin Harding 4 points each way at 25/1 with William Hill – I suspected the South African would be in good form following lockdown and his 3rd-place finish last week was proof of that. Think he will continue that good form this week. William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Guido Migliozzi 2 points each way at 66/1 with Betfair – The Italian let an excellent 66 on Saturday get ruined by a 78 on Sunday to drop down the field. But his game looks in good order and someone I will keep tipping during the UK Swing. Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

Paul Dunne 1 point each way at 125/1 with Betfred – The Irishman was looking like forging a very successful pro career hovering just outside the World’s top 50 in 2017 and winning the British Masters. He has lost his way since then, but put together four consistent rounds last week – this could be his return to winning ways. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Adrian Meronk 1 point each way at 150/1 with Bet365 – The Polish Tiger Woods is an undoubted talent and he would have gained great experience last week where he finished 21st – as outsiders go we like him! What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

