Tiger Woods is back in action in The Bahamas, but will he feature in our Hero World Challenge Betting Tips?
Hero World Challenge Golf Betting Tips
This week is a very special tournament for only the very best players in the world as the Hero World Challenge takes places in the Bahamas at the Albany Golf Club.
Tiger Woods hosts this event and just a week after The Match against Phil Mickelson he tees it up at 10/1 to try and win the event as well.
Favourites for the event this year are Justin Rose and defending champion Rickie Fowler (7/1), Dustin Johnson (15/2) and Justin Thomas (8/1).
Rickie Fowler did indeed win the event last season, and that was his last PGA Tour win, so would love to end 2018 the way he did 2017.
The each way of 5 places at a 1/5 of the odds is available on this tournament where there is just an 18-man field so do try and take advantage!
Hero World Challenge Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tony Finau 4 points each way at 14/1 with Sportnation.bet – His first outing at the Hero World Challenge, but his ridiculous length off the tee and with more par-5s than usual means he should be a big factor.
Patrick Reed 4 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2015 runner-up has a huge amount to prove to a lot of the field as he meets up with some of his Ryder Cup teammates for the first time since Paris. Two top 10s in his last three starts shows he is playing very well to boot.
Alex Noren 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Long odds for such a good player, has had two top 20s including a top 10 in his last three starts. Think he is the perfect pick as an outsider who is making his second appearance in the event.
