Tiger Woods is back in action in The Bahamas, but will he feature in our Hero World Challenge Betting Tips?

Hero World Challenge Golf Betting Tips

This week is a very special tournament for only the very best players in the world as the Hero World Challenge takes places in the Bahamas at the Albany Golf Club.

Tiger Woods hosts this event and just a week after The Match against Phil Mickelson he tees it up at 10/1 to try and win the event as well.

Favourites for the event this year are Justin Rose and defending champion Rickie Fowler (7/1), Dustin Johnson (15/2) and Justin Thomas (8/1).

Rickie Fowler did indeed win the event last season, and that was his last PGA Tour win, so would love to end 2018 the way he did 2017.

The each way of 5 places at a 1/5 of the odds is available on this tournament where there is just an 18-man field so do try and take advantage!

Check out how the GM Tipster has been doing this year at our golf betting tips homepage.