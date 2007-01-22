Hoffman comes from behind in Chrysler Classic

Charley Hoffman overcame tricky conditions to come from nowhere and claim the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic on Sunday.

A courageous eagle at the last put the 30-year-old American in a play-off with John Rollins. He then birdied the 18th to win his first PGA Tour Title.

Justin Rose and Lucas Glover began the day tied at the top but for much of the final round it looked like a shoot-out between Rose and Rollins as they opened up a gap between themselves and the field.

Jeff Quinney then made things interesting with a hole in one at the 17th that brought him within one of the lead, but he could not manage a birdie at the last. Tied for the lead on the 18th tee, Rollins found the fairway while Rose pulled his drive into the left-hand fairway bunker. As they walked to their second shots Hoffman holed his eagle putt to take the lead by one. A birdie from Rollins forced the play-off in which Hoffman holed a four-foot birdie putt for victory.

Rose was once again left contemplating how he had let a great opportunity slip through his fingers. After leading for most of the week the Englishman did not hole the putts when it mattered on the final day and a round of 76 was not quite good enough.

Hoffman took home $900,000 as well as 25,000 FedEx Cup points.