The PGA Tour are back in Florida this week with the Honda Classic being played at PGA National Resort & Spa

Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour are back in Florida this week with the Honda Classic being played at PGA National Resort & Spa.

Keith Mitchell won his maiden PGA Tour event here last season and the American is in the field again this week – he is 60/1 to retain his title.

Brooks Koepka was second last year and is the 11/1 favourite – also well fancied are Tommy Fleetwood (12/1) and Rickie Fowler (12/1). There is not a strong field this week due to the toughness of the course – meaning there is some good value out there.

The GM Tipster is having another good year check out his profit so far this season at the golf betting tips homepage.

Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Justin Rose 4 points each way at 20/1 – The former world number one has not had odds beginning with a 2 for an awfully long time. Now is the chance to capitalise – the field this week is not the strongest – he has played three events this year and has a 2nd place already so not in awful form!

Emiliano Grillo 2 points each way at 50/1 – The Argentinian was 3rd last week in Puerto Rico and was 8th here last year. Put that together with this juicy price it adds up to a top tip.

Harris English 2 points each way at 60/1 – Looks to be back to form after a couple of rocky years – in his last 10 events he has four top 10s – and he had his best finish of 2019 here last season.

Talor Gooch 1 point each way at 90/1 – Is on a good run of form when you look at his odds – made 10 straight cuts and has had two top 10s – including last week at The Genesis Invitational – over that period: a good each way shout.

Please bet responsibly.

Check out all the latest from Golf Monthly at our social media channels – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter