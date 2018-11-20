The European Tour starts the 2019 in Asia with a strong field in attendance, check out who we think will do well with these Hong Kong Open Golf Betting Tips
Hong Kong Open Golf Betting Tips
A week after the European Tour 2018 season finished in Dubai the 2019 season begins with the Hong Kong Open being played at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling.
There are some big names in the field this week with Patrick Reed (6/1), Tommy Fleetwood (13/2) and Sergio Garcia (13/2) all well fancied.
Last year the event was won by Wade Orsmby – the Australian is in the field again this week and is 35/1 to defend.
Hong Kong Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Rafa Cabrera Bello 10 points to win at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard has finished 2nd in this event over the last two years – has four top 20 finishes in a row on the European Tour and a 3rd on the PGA Tour a couple of weeks back – his week.
Marcus Fraser 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Australian has had 5 top 10s over the years in this event and was 4th last week at the Australian Open. Excellent odds for a player who has had so much success in this part of the world.
Miguel Angel Jimenez 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard was incredibly 7th in this event last season and has also won it twice in the past. Been having a superb year on the seniors tour and could well make each way money here this week.
Angelo Que 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Filipino player was 2nd in this tournament in 2014 and 5th in 2013. Has had some success recently including a win on the Japan Golf Tour.
