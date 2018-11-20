The European Tour starts the 2019 in Asia with a strong field in attendance, check out who we think will do well with these Hong Kong Open Golf Betting Tips

Hong Kong Open Golf Betting Tips

A week after the European Tour 2018 season finished in Dubai the 2019 season begins with the Hong Kong Open being played at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling.

There are some big names in the field this week with Patrick Reed (6/1), Tommy Fleetwood (13/2) and Sergio Garcia (13/2) all well fancied.

Last year the event was won by Wade Orsmby – the Australian is in the field again this week and is 35/1 to defend.

The GM Tipster had another winner last week in The RSM Classic – check out how he has been doing this year with our golf betting tips homepage.