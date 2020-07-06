The Korean will want to forget this shot

WATCH: Hosung Choi Has Air Shot With Driver

Hosung Choi, the viral social media sensation, did something very bizarre at the weekend on the Korean Tour.

Choi was playing in the final group during the third round of a the Busan Open stood on the tee at 12 under par.

He attempted to lash his drive and somehow missed the ball completely.

The Korean caught the ground a couple of feet before the ball and the clubhead bounced over it, with the ball toppling off the tee probably due to the wind created.

He did his usual spin following his swing and looked down at his ball in disbelief.

It led to a bogey but he ended up finishing well down the pack after rounds of 74 and 72 over the weekend.

The four-time pro winner currently ranks 223rd in the world.

He made his PGA Tour debut last year at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and also played in the Kenya Open on the European Tour.

The Korean was making his first start since the Singapore Open in January where another video of him circulated on social media where he let go of his club, which bounced into his playing partner’s leg.

His playing partner did not look too amused.

