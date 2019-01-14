The man with the viral golf swing will make his PGA Tour debut very soon

Hosung Choi Receives Invite To Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Social media sensation Hosung Choi will make his PGA Tour debut in just a few weeks.

That’s after he accepted an invitation to tee it up in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The South Korean, who has a “fisherman swing” according to Korean outlets, grew popular online after videos of his swing emerged.

Watch his swing below:

“I never imagined this day would come,” Choi said.

“I took up golf at the age of 25, after a hard life.

“I’m fully aware that none of this would be possible without the love and support of my fans. I will of course do my best, wherever I go.”