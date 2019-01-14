The man with the viral golf swing will make his PGA Tour debut very soon
Hosung Choi Receives Invite To Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Social media sensation Hosung Choi will make his PGA Tour debut in just a few weeks.
That’s after he accepted an invitation to tee it up in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The South Korean, who has a “fisherman swing” according to Korean outlets, grew popular online after videos of his swing emerged.
Watch his swing below:
“I never imagined this day would come,” Choi said.
“I took up golf at the age of 25, after a hard life.
“I’m fully aware that none of this would be possible without the love and support of my fans. I will of course do my best, wherever I go.”
The 45-year-old won the Casio World Open in November which was his second victory on the Japan Golf Tour.
He currently ranks 200th in the Official World Golf Ranking after recently reaching a career-high of 197th.
Petitions have been created to get Choi into big events before, like the 2018 Open at Carnoustie and the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Whilst he didn’t get into the 2018 Open, he could still play in Phoenix if he manages a good result at Pebble Beach.
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place from 7-10th February. It sees celebrities play with the professionals across Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club.
Ted Potter Jr is the defending champion this year after beating Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Chez Reavie by three strokes last year.
Choi is teeing it up this week at the Singapore Open which was won by Sergio Garcia last year.
Garcia is back to defend his title whilst Englishmen Paul Casey and Matt Fitzpatrick also feature.
