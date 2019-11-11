The Korean with the Fisherman's Swing shot a bogey-free final round to win his third Japan Golf Tour title

Hosung Choi Wins Japan PGM Championship

Hosung Choi is a winner again after his two stroke victory at the Japan PGM Championship.

It is the Korean’s third Japan Golf Tour victory and his fourth title as a professional.

Choi, the viral sensation with the ‘Fisherman’s Swing’ shot rounds of 68, 67, 68, 67 to beat Shugo Imahira by two.

The Korean defied windy conditions to shoot a bogey-free final round with four birdies and 14 pars, including a clutch par on the par-4 14th after being forced to lay up when his ball found the bunker off the tee.

He then holed a snaking left-to-righter on the 17th for birdie whilst Imahira bogeyed for a huge two-shot swing.

Watch Hosung Choi’s birdie putt on 17 –

The pair both parred the last with Choi finishing at 14 under and Imahira ending at -12.

Watch highlights of the final 36 holes –

Imahira earned an invite to this year’s Masters and currently has a healthy lead atop the Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit.

He has played in three Majors this year and won once on the Japan Tour along with five runners-up including two in a row.

Hosung Choi is up to a career-high 162nd in the world and is also up to 7th on the Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit.

He is also the seventh-highest-ranked Korean male golfer in the world now.

He won around $360,000 with his victory.

After viral internet fame, Choi has played a number of high-profile tournaments this year including the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Barracuda Championship and John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour and Kenyan Open on the European Tour.

