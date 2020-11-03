Houston Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

Just a week before The Masters is finally here we have the Houston Open

Just a week before The Masters is finally here we have the Houston Open to what our appetite – being played at Memorial Park Golf Course for the first time since 1963.

Viktor Hovland 4 points each way at 25/1 with Betfair Exchange – Will not be teeing it up at The Masters next week due to missing out when the field was sorted in April. He is now 24th in the world and will be teeing it up in April 2021 for sure. Will want to impress this week and remind Augusta on what they are missing out on – also not missed a cut for 15 events.

Lanto Griffin 2 points each way at 45/1 with Bet365 – The defending champion has a different course to deal with this week – I like his chances more because of his 7th and 11th in his most recent tournaments.

Lee Westwood 2 points each way at 80/1 with 888 Sport – The Englishman has been in really good form of late and appear to be enjoying the game more than he ever has. Won in Abu Dhabi and is set to finish the year in the World’s Top 50 for the first time since the end 2016.

Luke List 1 point each way at 230/1 with Betfair Sport – Want to have a big hitter in my picks and List is certainly that. Won on the Korn Ferry Tour this year and was 8th at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship last month – which included a fabulous second round 65.

Favourites this week include Dustin Johnson (7/1 with Betfred), Tyrrell Hatton (16/1 with 888 Sport) and Hideki Matsuyama (20/1 with William Hill)

