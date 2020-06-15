The PGA Tour season resumed after a three month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic

How Social Media Reacted To The PGA Tour’s Return

The PGA Tour season resumed last week at Colonial and there were many big stories as Daniel Berger won his third title.

The return to action, of course, brought about some entertaining tweets and below we pick out some of our favourites from the week with fans and media reacting to the tournament, the new-look Bryson DeChambeau, the Official World Golf Ranking and more –

Xander Schauffele called it a “tough pill to swallow” after missing from 3ft on the 17th hole, a putt that cost him the chance of making the playoff:

Instagram golfer Paige Spiranac said “golf is a mean game” after Schauffele’s miss:

Riggs from Barstool Sports also tweeted about Schauffele’s putting:

One gambler won $71,000 on Daniel Berger after placing $1,000 at 71/1:

Justin Ray pointed at that all three of Berger’s PGA Tour wins have come in the second week of June:

No Laying Up were big fans of Berger and his caddie chatting through his approach in the playoff, heard on the broadcast:

Justin Rose, who finished in T3rd, one back of the the playoff, called it a “very positive week”:

Want to understand golf? Peter Kostis looked at two different approaches to weight:

Golf summed up in 17 seconds of Jordan Spieth on the greens:

It was a great putting week for Spieth:

The newly-bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau caught a lot of attention on social media –

The PGA Tour tweeted his longest drives with some clips of his powerful action:

Meanwhile, One Direction singer Niall Horan, founder of Modest! Golf Management was almost brought to tears due to return of golf:

Will Gray from the Golf Channel and Eddie Pepperell reacted to the Official World Golf Ranking resuming:

