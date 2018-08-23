How Social Media Reacted To The Woods Vs Mickelson Announcement

Many people were unhappy after discovering that the Woods vs Mickelson match would be pay per view

How Social Media Reacted To The Tiger Vs Mickelson Announcement

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson announced their winner-takes-all match on social media Wednesday night and, as expected, it sent Twitter wild.

The whole concept of the match has divided the golfing world over the past few months since it was first suggested, with one side loving the idea and the other side not so much.

Related: Woods vs Mickelson $9m match confirmed

However, the announcement that the match, where the winner will walk away with $9m, would be on pay per view didn’t sit well with some people.

Here is how Woods and Mickelson (or their social media managers) reacted to the match…

Here is how Twitter reacted to the match…

Let us know your thoughts on the Woods vs Mickelson match on our social media channels