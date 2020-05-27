Social media reacts to The Match: Champions For Charity event at Medalist Golf Club.

How Social Media Reacted To The Woods Vs Mickelson Charity Match

Tiger Woods teamed up with Peyton Manning to take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in the Champions for Charity match at Medalist Golf Club.

All four players were wearing microphones and driving buggies with cameras in, meaning fans got to hear plenty of banter and insight from the four legends.

Justin Thomas also acted as on-course reporter and did a fine job in his TV debut.

After the first Tiger vs Phil match in November 2018 in Vegas didn’t go down as well as hoped, expecations weren’t too high for this one.

However, it was actually very entertaining and made for great TV.

Another very positive aspect of it was the money raised for charity.

Instead of two of the richest golfers of all time playing for an extra $9m, this time the match raised money for charity and that number topped $20m to help with Covid-19 relief.

Here’s how social media reacted to the match…

During the match Brooks Koepka challenged Brady to make a par. If he did, Koepka would donate $100,000.

Brady then holed his 4th shot on the par-4 7th…

The NFL teams of both Manning and Brady took to social media too. Manning played for the Broncos from 2012 to 2015 and the Buccaneers are Brady’s current team;

The competitors also took to social media after the event concluded…

There were several people who began to speculate the competitors for the next event too…

