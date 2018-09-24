Social media went crazy as Tiger Woods sealed his 80th PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship
How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods’ 80th PGA Tour Win
It was vintage Tiger Woods at East Lake as the 14-time major winner sealed his 80th PGA Tour title in style, dominating down the stretch just like old days.
Woods looked to have a tough afternoon ahead of him with both Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose lurking, but a near-faultless round on the testing East Lake was enough to seal a two stroke victory as everyone around him fell away.
In scenes unlike anything seen in recent memory, the crowds swarmed both he and McIlroy coming down 18 and chants of ‘TIGER, TIGER, TIGER’ echoed around the course as fans witnessed history.
Social media went crazy, with golfers, celebrities, fans and just about everyone chiming in after a truly memorable day.
How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods' 80th PGA Tour Win:
