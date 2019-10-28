How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods’ 82nd PGA Tour Win

Social media reacts to Tiger Woods' Zozo Championship victory

Tiger Woods won his 82nd PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship with a dominant display in Japan.

The 15-time Major winner beat Hideki Matsuyama by three at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club after a final round 67.

He has now matched Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour wins with the pair now top of the list and nine clear of Jack Nicklaus.

Here’s how social media reacted to his win…

