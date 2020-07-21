How To Watch The 3M Open

The PGA Tour heads to Minneapolis and TPC Twin Cities this week for the 3M Open.

After two weeks of PGA Tour action at Muirfield Village in Ohio, the Tour heads over to Minneapolis and TPC Twin Cities for the second 3M Open.

In last year’s tournament Matthew Wolff became the 3rd player to win an NCAA individual national championship and a PGA Tour title in the same year.

He will defend his title in a field that sees Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau compete.

Additionally Tommy Fleetwood makes his PGA Tour return and a debut in the 3M Open.

*Note – all times below are in GMT.

Thursday 23rd July

Featured Groups coverage will begin on Thursday at 14.00 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also watch at 15.00 on Sky Sports Golf – Red Button.

The main television broadcast will begin at 19.30 on Sky Sports Golf and 22.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

Friday 24th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 12.45 on Sky Sports Golf and on Sky Sports Golf – Red Button at 13.30.

The main television broadcast will begin at 19.30 on Sky Sports Golf and 22.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday 25th July

The main television broadcast will begin at 17.30 on Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday 26th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 13.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 22.30 on Sky Sports Main Event.

