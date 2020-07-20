Don't miss a moment of the action from Close House in Newcastle upon Tyne.

How To Watch The British Masters

After a couple of weeks in Austria, the European Tour shifts to the United Kingdom and the start of the six-week UK swing.

The first tournament up is the Betfred British Masters which is hosted by Lee Westwood.

The last time the Englishman hosted the event was back in 2017 at Close House Golf Club on the Colt course.

Once again this will be the venue and if the last tournament is anything to go by, we are in for an exciting tournament indeed.

In 2017 Paul Dunne battled Rory McIlroy on the final day and eventually emerged as the winner by three-strokes.

Dunne will again be in the field for 2020 and there are plenty of other European Tour stars all vying for victory too, such as Eddie Pepperell, Guido Migliozzi, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Thomas Bjorn and of course Westwood himself.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action, below we have given you all the details on how, when and where to watch the golf.

*Note – all times below are in GMT.

Wednesday 22nd July

The main television broadcast will begin at 12.00 on Sky Sports Golf and on Sky Sports Main Event.

There will also be coverage on both channels at 15.00.

Thursday 23rd July

The main television broadcast will begin at 12.00 on Sky Sports Golf and on Sky Sports Main Event.

There will also be coverage on both channels at 15.00.

Friday 24th July

The main television broadcast will begin at 13.30 on Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday 25th July

The main television broadcast will begin at 13.30 on Sky Sports Golf.

