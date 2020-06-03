PGA Tour golf has returned and here we have all the information on how you can watch it.

How To Watch The Charles Schwab Challenge

After several months of no professional golf thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Tour is returning soon with the Charles Schwab Challenge being the first tournament to take place from the 11th to the 14th of June.

Thanks to the lay-off there will be no fans at the event, and yet despite this the tournament is set to have a stellar field of competitors, including the top-5 players in the world – Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

Additionally most of the world’s top-30 are also competing at Colonial County Club for the event in Texas.

In 2019 Kevin Na emerged victorious thanks to a final-round 66 and a 62 earlier on in the week. He will be defending his title in 2020.

Bearing all of this in mind, we don’t want you to miss a moment of the action so below is some information on how you can watch the event.

*Note – all times below are in GMT.

Thursday 11th June

Television coverage will begin on the Thursday with Featured Group coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 12.45.

The main television broadcast will begin at 9pm.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Friday 12th June

On Friday the coverage will start at the same time as Thursday and will be on the same channels.

Related: Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Tips

Saturday 13th June

Over the weekend the featured groups coverage will once again start at 12.45 on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

The main broadcast will start earlier on both of those channels at 6pm.

Sunday 14th June

Sunday’s coverage is largely the same apart from Sky Sports Golf will start coverage of the final days play at 6pm whereas it will start on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30pm.

Featured Groups coverage will start at 12.45.

