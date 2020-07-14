How To Watch The Memorial Tournament

With Tiger Woods returning to action, do not miss a moment of The Memorial Tournament this week.

Just a few days after Collin Morikawa clinched the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village in Ohio, the world of golf now turns its attention to traditionally one of the best events of the year, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

The event always attracts an excellent field and 2020 is no exception. Tiger Woods returns to action having not played an official PGA Tour event since the Genesis Invitational.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau also return after a week off and most of the world’s top-30 will be in attendance.

Given the strength of field and the quality of golf usually on display at the event, to make sure you miss none of the action we have compiled all the details on how to watch below.

*Note – all times below are in GMT.

Thursday 16th July

Featured Groups coverage will begin on Thursday at 12.15 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 19.30 on Sky Sports Golf and 20.30 on Sky Sports Main Event.

Friday 17th July

Golf Monthly Instruction

Featured Groups coverage will start at 12.15 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 19.30 on Sky Sports Golf and 22.30 on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday 18th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 13.40 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 17.30 on Sky Sports Golf and 20.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday 19th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 14.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 21.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

