The PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town for an event with a star-studded field, the RBC Heritage.

How To Watch The RBC Heritage

The PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head, South Carolina this week for the RBC Heritage hosted at Pete Dye‘s iconic Harbour Town.

Charles Schwab Challenge winner Daniel Berger will look to go for two PGA Tour wins in a row and there will once again be a stellar field competing, including each of the world’s top-6 players.

There was additional hope that Tiger Woods was going to compete too with the movement of his yacht Privacy causing quite the stir online. Sadly he will not be competing.

2019 RBC Heritage champion CT Pan will look to defend his title and it should be an excellent and exciting event.

Bearing all of this in mind, we don’t want you to miss a moment of the action so below is some information on how you can watch the event.

*Note – all times below are in GMT.

Thursday 18th June

Featured Groups coverage will begin on Thursday at 11.45 on Sky Sports Golf and 12.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

The main television broadcast will begin at 20.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 22.00 on Sky Sports Main Event .

Friday 19th June

Featured Groups coverage will start at 11.45 on Sky Sports Golf and 12.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

The main television broadcast will begin at 20.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday 20th June

Featured Groups coverage will start at 11.45 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 20.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday 21st June

Featured Groups coverage will start at 11.45 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 22.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

