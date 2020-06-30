The PGA Tour heads to Detroit for The Rocket Mortgage Classic this week.

How To Watch The Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA Tour heads to Detroit, Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week which has an excellent field of players all competing for victory.

Bryson DeChambeau is teeing it up once again and he is joined by RBC Heritage winner Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed.

In last years event Nate Lashley ran away with the victory thanks to two 63’s throughout the week.

Hosted at the North course at Detroit Golf Club, the cut line in 2019 was five-under which was the lowest on the PGA Tour since 2016.

As a result tournament organisers, per the Detroit Free Press, are expected to grow the rough longer to beef up the difficulty this year.

Therefore we are in for an intriguing tournament, so to make sure you know when and where to watch it, check out the information below.

*Note – all times below are in GMT.

Thursday 2nd July

Featured Groups coverage will begin on Thursday at 11.30 on Sky Sports Golf and 12.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

The main television broadcast will begin at 20.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

Friday 3rd July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 11.30 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 20.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday 4th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 13.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday 5th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 13.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 19.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

