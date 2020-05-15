Live golf makes a return after nearly two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

How To Watch The TaylorMade Driving Relief Skins Match

Live golf returns to our screens this weekend with the TaylorMade Driving Relief Skins Match taking place at Seminole Golf Club in Florida.

The match will see the team of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson go up against the all-American pair of Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm GMT this coming Sunday.

Both teams are raising money for Covid-19 related charities with the McIlroy and Johnson team playing for the American Nurses Foundation, whilst Fowler and Wolff are playing for the CDC Foundation.

The Format

Each player will play a separate ball and the lower score form the two partners will be the teams score.

Each hole will be worth a Skin and in the event of a tied hole, the Skin and money will carry over to the next hole.

Holes 1-6 will each be worth $50,000.

Holes 7-15 will each be worth $100,000

Hole 17 will be worth $200,000

Hole 18 will be worth $500,000.

If the 18th hole is tied and play has finished before 5.45pm (Florida time), then the players will play the 17th hole from roughly 125 yards.

If they are tied again then they play the 17th once more as a closest to the pin competition. The winner will collect the final skin for his team.

The winning team will be the team with the most amount of money in the Team Skins format.

The Skins money has been provided by UnitedHealth Group.

There are also bonuses to be had for charity as there will be a competition for birdies and eagles. A birdie will be worth $25,000, an eagle $50,000, and a hole-in-one or an albatross will be worth $150,000.

This money has been provided by Farmers Insurance and will benefit Off Their Plate which provides nutritious meals to the hospital teams and economic relief to local restaurant workers who have been most affected by Covid-19.

There are several other notable format points to make. For example no caddies are allowed with the players all carrying their bags or using a trolley.

All the players will wear microphones, can wear shorts and are able to use distance measuring devices, as long as the slope and elevation features are turned off.

Betting Odds

Right now McIlroy and DJ are the favourite to triumph currently at odds of 8/15 whilst Fowler and Wolff can be found at 7/4.

You can also bet on lots of other variables like the 1st hole winners, the longest drive on the 14th hole and the most money won on different holes.

Seminole

The host course for the event is Seminole Golf Club in Florida. It is a highly regarded and respected golf course designed by Donald Ross with the design team of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw also enhancing the layout.

It regularly features at the top end of ranking lists when looking at golf courses in America and around the world.

It appears wide and there for the taking but that is not the case thanks to a variety of factors. Each hole winds in different directions so the player has to contend with wind in different directions as well. Indeed when it is playing fast the 70-odd fairway bunkers see a lot of action.

It has a varied topography which is reminiscent of Royal Dornoch which was where Ross was born and took up the game.

The main difficulty at Seminole lies in the approach shots with the greens ranging from long and skinny to wide and shallow. As per usual on a great course, flag-hunting is risky especially with the green side bunkers lying in wait.

Safety Precautions

There will be lots of safety precautions during the event including:

Everyone onsite will be operating in a socially distanced manner

The players should not have contact of any kind during the event and should not touch the flagstick.

The flagstick, flag and cup liner will be disinfected before play.

All rakes have been removed from the course

All facilities will be disinfected. PPE, sanitary wipes and sanitizer will be distributed to everyone on the property and used in instances where proper social distancing measures can’t be taken.

Everyone working on site will be subject to questionnaires, temperature checks and Covid-19 testing.

You yourself can contribute to the fundraising efforts online as the event has a special GoFundMe page that is welcoming donations.

