How To Watch The Travelers Championship

The PGA Tour heads to TPC River Highlands for The Travelers Championship.

For a third week in a row on the PGA Tour, there will be a stellar field of professional golfers lined up to compete with the venue this time being the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Twelve of the world’s top-15 players are scheduled to compete at the Connecticut golf course, with Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood the odd ones out.

In 2019’s tournament Chez Reavie secured a four-stroke victory with a dominant display. He will look to defend his title this week in what should be a brilliant event.

Bearing all of this in mind, we don’t want you to miss a moment of the action so below is some information on how you can watch the event.

*Note – all times below are in GMT.

Thursday 25th June

Featured Groups coverage will begin on Thursday at 11.30 on Sky Sports Golf and 12.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

The main television broadcast will begin at 20.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 20.30 on Sky Sports Main Event .

Friday 26th June

Featured Groups coverage will start at 11.30 on Sky Sports Golf and 12.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

The main television broadcast will begin at 20.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 22.15 on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday 27th June

Featured Groups coverage will start at 12.45 on Sky Sports Golf and at 17.30 on Sky Sports Main Event.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday 28th June

Featured Groups coverage will start at 12.45 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 19.00 on Sky Sports Main Event.

