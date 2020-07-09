How To Watch The Workday Charity Open

Sam Tremlett

The PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village this week for the Workday Charity Open.

TAGS:

The PGA Tour heads to Muirfield Village in Ohio for the first of two consecutive tournaments at the Jack Nicklaus designed golf course.

This week it is the Workday Charity Open and the field sees some of the world’s best return after a week off.

Former world number one’s Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose all return to action and they join current world number two Jon Rahm in looking to find some form before the huge Memorial Tournament next week.

There are plenty more golfers from the world’s top-50 competing and as a result the event is sure to deliver an exciting tournament.

Muirfield Village is a course that tests the very best whenever the PGA Tour returns there.

The Workday Charity Open should be no different, so make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action with all the details on how to watch the event below.

Watch the PGA Tour with NowTV

NowTV Sky Sports Pass

Watch the PGA Golf Tour with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the 3 month pass in HD, which is currently just £25 /month, saving you over 25% off the usual price. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan.

Sky Sports

|

Day Pass - £9.99

|

3 Month Pass - £25/month

View Deal

3 Month Pass - £25/month

|

Day Pass - £9.99

|

Sky Sports

*Note – all times below are in GMT.

Thursday 9th July

Featured Groups coverage will begin on Thursday at 12.30 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 20.00 on Sky Sports Golf.

Friday 10th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 12.30 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 20.00 on Sky Sports Golf and 22.30 on Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday 11th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 12.45 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 12th July

Featured Groups coverage will start at 12.45 on Sky Sports Golf.

The main television broadcast will begin at 18.00 on Sky Sports Golf and at 21.30 on Sky Sports Main Event.

