How To Watch Tiger Woods Vs Phil Mickelson Match II

Tiger Woods will team up with Peyton Manning to go against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Roughly a year and a half after the first head-to-head match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the pair are gearing up for another contest, this time with the help of two legendary American football players, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Last time out Mickelson narrowly defeated Woods and collected the $9 million prize fund however this time the proceeds will go to charities and relief efforts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Match: Champions For Charity will be hosted at Medalist Golf Club in Florida and will be broadcast live starting at 2 p.m. ET, with coverage on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

We will update you with news on UK coverage as soon as possible.

According to the event organisers, the players will collectively make a $10 million donation to relief efforts. Fundraising will also include a partnership with the All In Challenge – an initiative that is providing food to those in need – as well as on-course competitive challenges for charity.

Additionally fundraising will support Direct Relief which helps equip heath-care workers with medical supplies; the American Red Cross, which is involved in collecting convalescent plasma for coronavirus treatment; and Save Small Business, a grant-making initiative to help small business employers who are struggling because of the pandemic.

The Format

The format will be four-ball better ball on the front nine before switching to a greensomes format. Here all participants will tee off and then they will play alternate shot from the selected drives.

This format has been chosen to give as much entertainment as possible with an element of strategy and teamwork needed too. There will also be a number of smaller competitions for the players to compete in.

Of course Tiger and Phil will be playing straight up whilst Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are believed to have handicaps of 8 and 3.5 respectively.

Betting Odds

Right now the team of Tiger and Peyton are the favourites. With Betfred they can be found at 10/21 and if you bet £10 you can get up £40 in free bets.

With William Hill they are the favourites with odds of 4/9. We suspect that the match taking place at Medalist Golf Club, Tiger’s home course, and the fact he has the course record there could have something to do with this!

The team of Mickelson and Brady are clearly the underdogs at the moment with odds of 17/10 with Betfred and 7/4 with William Hill.

Given the once intense rivalries and competitiveness of all involved, it comes as no surprise that the trash talk has started early as you can see from the video below!

