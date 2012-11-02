HSBC Golf Unplugged: professional instruction

HSBC has released more instruction videos and interviews with some of the world’s best players as part of its ‘Golf Unplugged‘ series.

Click here to see yesterday’s videos, including instruction with Ian Poulter and interviews with Ernie Els and Luke Donald.

Today, BBC commentator Andrew Cotter catches up with Brandt Snedeker, Graeme McDowell, Keegan Bradley, Lee Westwood and Craig Connolly, Martin Kaymer’s caddy (all below).

Snedeker explains the importance of the hybrid in the modern game:

McDowell describes how to play the perfect chip shot:

Bradley offers some top putting tips:

Westwood on how to drive the golf ball long and straight:

Connolly gives an entertaining glimpse into the life of a tour caddy: